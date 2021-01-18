Yediyurappa condemns Uddhav Thackeray’s statement on border towns

Mr. Thackeray had said that his government was committed towards incorporating into Maharashtra the areas of Karnataka where Marathi speaking people are majority.

Bengaluru Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday said that Mr. Thackeray’s statement over inclusion of regions having Maratha language and culture into Maharashtra smacks of arrogance. He added that the Mahajan Commission report is final on the matter.

“Display of regionalism and linguistic chauvinism will hurt the integrity of the nation. I condemn this. Maratha speakers have integrated well with Kannadigas in Karnataka and similarly Kannada speaking people in the border districts of Maharashtra have integrated with Marathas,” Mr. Yediyurappa tweeted in response to Mr. Thackeray’s statement.

In a tweet, Mr. Thackeray - using the chief minister’s office (CMO) handle - had said that his government was committed towards incorporating into the State the areas of Karnataka where Marathi speaking people are majority, and that it will be a “true tribute” to the martyrs of the cause. “Bringing Karnataka occupied Marathi speaking and cultural areas in Maharashtra will be the true tribute to those who accepted martyrdom in the boundary battle. We are united and committed towards it. Respects to the martyrs with this promise,” the CM had tweeted.

The CMO’s tweet coincided with Martyrs Day that is observed by Maharashtra Ekikarana Samithi and other organisations on January 17 as a mark of respect to those who laid their life to the cause. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had also tweeted: “Greetings to all the knights in the border struggle for a united Maharashtra on the occasion of Martyr’s Day! Until the last Marathi village in Karnataka reaches Maharashtra, it will be a true tribute to the martyrs of the border war.”

Accusing Mr. Thackeray of trying to hurt the harmony between Kannadigas and Marathas, Mr. Yediyurappa said, “It is painful that such an effort is happening from the Maharashtra chief minister. As an Indian, Uddhav Thackeray should show commitment to the federal structure of the country.”

Incidentally, tension between the two States over the boundary issue has come up again at a time when Kannada chaluvali leaders have bitterly opposed the formation of the Maratha corporation for the welfare of Marathas in the State. Leaders such as Vatal Nagaraj and others had pointed to the border row to urge the government to rescind on the decision to form the corporation, which is touted to be a political decision ahead of the by-polls in Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency, and Maski and Basavakalyana assembly constituencies where Marathas are sizeable electorates.

This is the second instance triggered by the Maha Vikas Aghadi headed by Uddhav Thackeray after it came to power in November 2019. In the first week of December 2019, Mr. Thackeray appointed Ministers Chaggan Bhujbal and Eknath Shinde as coordinators to monitor the case in Supreme Court related to the boundary issue with Karnataka, and had raised the issue on the floor of the Maharashtra assembly. Tension prevailed in border areas on both sides, especially in Belagavi in Karnataka and Kolhapur in Maharashtra, with public transport between the two states suspended. Skirmishes had also been reported.

Meanwhile, Water Resources Minister and Belagavi district in-charge Ramesh Jharkiholi has said that the Maharashtra government was causing unnecessary confusion among people living in border areas only to mask its failure. “Mahajan Commission report has been accepted as final.”

Among others who have condemned the statements of Mr. Thackeray and Mr. Pawar were former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, former Minister and KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao and Border Area Development Authority Chairman C. Somashekara.