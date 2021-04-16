Only 100 people allowed for indoor weddings in Karnataka

Bengaluru

16 April 2021 12:13 IST

Chief Minister Yediyurappa chaired meeting with top officials on COVID-19 situation

Following surge in COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka Government has limited the number of people to 100 for indoor weddings and 200 for outdoor weddings.

Health and Family Welfare Minister K Sudhakar, who attended a meeting Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday, announced new protocols and said that not more than 100 people are allowed in wedding ceremonies held indoors and 200 people for outdoors. He also instructed officials to not issue permits for not more than 100 people to attend weddings arranged in auditoriums/halls etc.

Earlier, the maximum number of people allowed for indoor and out-door weddings was 200 and 500, respectively.

Advertising

Advertising

Karnataka reported 14,738 single-day COVID -19 cases on Thursday, of which 10,497 were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

The government has decided to tighten pandemic protocols in the State in order to curb spread of the virus. As per the new protocols, the government banned unnecessary gathering of the people in public places.

He said 1000 beds would be set aside for COVID-19 patients in government hospitals and 5,000 beds in private hospitals.

Noting that there was no shortage of oxygen and Remdesivir in the state, he said a memorandum would be submitted to the Centre seeking supply of 5000 oxygen cylinders to the state. Tenders would be finalized soon to set oxygen manufacturing units in district hospitals.

The government has also decided to recruit frontline workers such as doctors and nurses on a temporary basis to handle the pandemic and 400 ambulances would be set aside in Bengaluru for COVID-19 patients.

In the morning, Mr Yediyurappa chaired a meeting with top officials of the government at his official residence ‘Cauvery’ to discuss the steps to be taken to contain the increasing number of cases in the state.

Mr Yediyurappa hinted at more stringent measures after April 20 to mitigate rising COVID-19 cases in the State. Already night curefew has been imposed from 10 pm to 5 pm in eight district centres, including Bengaluru and Mysuru. It would be in force till April 20.



The government has been considering many options, including extending night curfews to more district centres after April 20, the CM said.



The Chief Minister has convened an-all party meeting on the pandemic on April 18 (Sunday) in Bengaluru, on imposition of stringent measure to contain the spread of the virus.