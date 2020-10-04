Karnataka

Yediyurappa calls Atal Tunnel ‘India’s pride’

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyuraapa said that the world’s longest tunnel between Manali and Leh inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday has enhanced India’s power and capability and is the nation’s pride.

Former PM late A.B. Vajpayee laid the foundation for the tunnel 18 years ago.

In a release, the Chief Minister called it an engineering marvel and said that the capacity and prowess of Indian engineers is almost par albeit top class compared to world standards. The tunnel which is open throughout the year will prove to be beneficial for the Indian Armed forces, he opined.

