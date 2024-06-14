Yediyurappa being targeted to divert public attention from scam, says Prahlad Joshi

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi has alleged that the Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was targeting former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa through the POCSO case to divert the attention of the public from the ₹187 crore scam.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Friday, Mr. Joshi alleged that the government itself had approached the court to seek arrest warrant against Mr. Yediyurappa as it wanted to divert the attention of the public away from the scam.

He said that the party would launch an agitation on the issue in the coming days. When the case was first reported, the Home Minister himself had stated that it was far from being true and now the government was going after a senior person like Mr. Yediyurappa, which showed it was nothing but vengeance politics, he said.

He said that if the State government thought that it could suppress BJP and Mr. Yediyurappa through the POCSO case, then the party would spring back. As Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had direct role in the illegal transfer of money, Mr. Yediyurappa was being targeted to cover up the issue, he alleged.

On the murder of Renukaswamy in which actor Darshan is one of the accused, Mr. Joshi said that investigation should be held in a comprehensive manner without yielding to any political pressure and the police should ensure that stringent punishment was given to the guilty. While so far, the senior police officials had conducted the investigation in a proper manner, the way some of the legislators and Ministers of the Congress government were behaving indicated efforts towards protecting the celebrity.

Mr. Joshi said he would urge the police officials to continue the investigation without yielding to any pressure.