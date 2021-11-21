Yediyurappa asks JD(S) to support BJP in Council polls

Says he will speak with Kumaraswamy over pact

BJP leader and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has sought the support of the Janata Dal (Secular) in fighting the Legislative Council elections.

He told journalists at Chikkodi on Sunday: “The JD(S) is not fielding candidates for all the seats. I request the JD(S) to support us in constituencies where it is not fielding candidates.” He also said that he would be talking to JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy about this.

Interestingly, the JD(S) has been maintaining that it would remaining equidistant from both the national parties, the BJP and the Congress. Some Congress leaders have been accusing the JD(S) of having a covert understanding with the saffron party.

The JD(S) is yet to finalise candidates for the Council elections, scheduled for December 10. It is expected to announce the names on Monday. The last date for filing nominations is November 23.

Mr. Yediyurappa said the Congress had not been able to finalise its candidates. He said the BJP would strengthen the Panchayat Raj institutions if voted to power. “We are committed to ensuring development of villages and strengthening the gram panchayat institutions,” he said.