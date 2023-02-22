HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yediyurappa asks CM to give assurance on implementing 7th Pay Commission scale to govt. staff

February 22, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday asked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to provide a categorical assurance on implementation of the 7th Pay Commission pay scale to State government employees.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly on the State Budget 2023-24, Mr. Yediyurappa said Mr. Bommai during his reply to the debate should assure employees of implementing the pay scale.

Employees have called for an indefinite strike from March 1 as they are disappointed with the State budget. The employees were eagerly waiting for a wage hike proposal in the Budget presented on February 17.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.