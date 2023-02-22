Yediyurappa asks CM to give assurance on implementing 7th Pay Commission scale to govt. staff

February 22, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday asked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to provide a categorical assurance on implementation of the 7th Pay Commission pay scale to State government employees.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly on the State Budget 2023-24, Mr. Yediyurappa said Mr. Bommai during his reply to the debate should assure employees of implementing the pay scale.

Employees have called for an indefinite strike from March 1 as they are disappointed with the State budget. The employees were eagerly waiting for a wage hike proposal in the Budget presented on February 17.