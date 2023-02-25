Yediyurappa appeals to Veerashaivas to continue support for BJP

February 25, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who on Friday bid the final adieu to the Legislative Assembly but vowed to continue his fight for the BJP’s victory in the coming elections, on Saturday made an appeal to Veerashaiva-Lingayat community to continue supporting the saffron party even after his electoral retirement.

“With folded hands, I request the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community to continue supporting me and help the BJP win the next electons,” Mr. Yediyurappa said in Bengaluru.

Concerns of drift

This comes amid concerns that Veerashaiva-Lingayats, the BJP’s strong vote base, would drift away from the party with the exit of the community’s strongman from the electoral battle and continued murmurs that he was “sidelined” in the party’s State unit. Opposition Congress has been harping on the “mistreatment” of the Lingayat strongman and its leaders have said time and again that Mr. Yediyurappa was made to step down from the chief ministerial post “with tears in his eyes”.

However, in his last speech in the Assembly, Mr. Yediyurappa stated that he was treated well in the party and given many high positions. Reiterating it again on Saturday, Mr. Yediyurappa said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have given me many opportunities... I am retiring voluntarily. I will be 80 on February 27. No one from the community should have any misunderstanding on this issue.”

The party veteran said he was content with what he was able to do for the development of the State. “In the coming days, I will tour the State. I will not sit idle at home. The BJP will come to power 100%,” Mr. Yediyurapa said.