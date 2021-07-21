Yediyurappa appeals to supporters not to protest

Bengaluru

21 July 2021 22:03 IST

Breaking his silence, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday appealed to his supporters to adhere to party discipline and not hold any protests. This came amid escalating demand from Veerashaiva–Lingayat groups that he should not be replaced as Chief Minister. Some had called for protests across the State if the BJP chose to effect a leadership change.

The Chief Minister tweeted, “I am privileged to be a loyal worker of BJP. It is my utmost honour to serve the party with the highest standards of ethics and behaviour. I urge everyone to act in accordance with party ethics and not indulge in protests/indiscipline that is disrespectful and embarrassing for the party.”

