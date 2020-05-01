Yediyurappa appeals to migrant workers to stay back

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has appealed to all migrant workers to stay back in the State and cooperate with the government in resuming economic activities.

The Chief Minister’s appeal is being seen as an attempt to ensure that their return to home States does not hamper resumption of economic activities, especially the resuming of work by industries, owing to shortage of workforce.

Mr. Yediyurappa, who took to Twitter to extend May Day wishes to workers on Friday, told them that the government would resume economic activities soon. The government has already held a meeting with representatives of association of commerce and industries in this regard, he said.

The government has appealed to the employers to protect the interests of their workers and pay their salaries, he said. “As you are aware, due to COVID-19 pandemic, economic activities had almost come to a standstill across the country and the worst affected were labourers. But the government has stood by you during this time of crisis. COVID-19 situation in India is much better than other countries because of your cooperation,” he said in the tweet.