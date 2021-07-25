Yediyurappa announces bonanza for home district Shivamogga

Shivamogga agricultural varsity to be named after Keladi Shivappa Nayaka

In a bonanza to his home district Shivamogga, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Saturday virtually inaugurated the University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences and laid foundation for various development works.

Speaking on the occasion, he expressed satisfaction for the work he had done during the last two years for all-round development of the district. He said he had done his best to pay back the debt he owed to Shikaripur, his constituency. This comes even as he is set to complete two years in office, with rumours running thick and strong that he would be asked to step down.

He announced that the University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences would be named after Keladi Shivappa Nayaka, ruler of the Kaladi Nayaka kingdom (1645–1660). The Keladi Nayaks succeeded the Vijayanagar Empire in the coastal and Malnad regions of Karnataka.

The university would cover seven districts of Malnad and coastal parts of the State. A new campus has been developed at a cost of ₹155 crore. A total of 787 acres has been granted to the university, the Chief Minister said.

Besides works related to irrigation, the Chief Minister said works related to the construction of an airport were progressing well and the airport would become functional from April 2022. A sum of ₹185 crore had been released for providing facilities for tourists at the world famous Jog Falls in the district, he said.

The Chief Minister inaugurated development works worth ₹1,074 crore and laid the foundation stone for development works worth ₹560 crore. The Chief Minister on Saturday also reviewed the situation in rain-ravaged eight districts by holding a video-conference with the deputy commissioners.