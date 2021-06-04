Yediyurappa announces ₹500-crore package to benefit teachers, weavers, priests

Bengaluru

04 June 2021 01:20 IST

The State government on Thursday announced a second COVID-19 relief package of ₹500 crore, largely for the unorganised sectors impacted by the lockdown imposed in the State since April 27.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said relief of ₹3,000 each would be given to power looms weavers, with a maximum of two workers per loom. Around 59,000 power looms are to benefit. Unorganised workers of the film and television industry would get ₹3,000 each relief. “This will benefit 22,000 registered workers,” he said.

A total of 18,746 registered fishermen and 7,668 inland boat owners would get compensation of ₹3,000 each. Priests and staff members of ‘C’ grade temples of the Muzrai Department would be given ₹3,000 each.

Accredited Social Health Activists, who play a critical role in the management of the pandemic, would get ₹3,000 each. As many 42,574 workers would get relief. A total of 64,423 anganwadi workers and 59,169 anganwadi helpers would get ₹2,000 each.

Owing to excess milk procured from farmers and increased production of milk powder, the government has decided to give 500 grams of milk powder to each schoolgoing child, along with foodgrains, in June and July.

Following the demand from unaided school teachers, it has been decided to give ₹5,000 each. An assistance of ₹5 crore will be given to the advocates’ welfare fund, Mr. Yediyurappa said.

The Chief Minister also said MSME industries would be given concessions for paying fixed electricity charges for May and June 2021, and for other industries payment would be extended till July 30. This would burden the State exchequer ₹120 crore, Mr. Yediyurappa said.

Earlier, the government had announced a ₹1,111.82-crore package.