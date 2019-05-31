Yeddyurappa’s recommendation for ministerial berth to Shobha not considered

Bharatiya Janata Party Karnataka president B.S. Yeddyurappa had to face embarrassment on Thursday as his recommendation to accommodate MP-elect for Udupi–Chikkamagaluru Shobha Karandlaje in the Union Ministry was not considered.

Mr. Yeddyurappa had endorsed the demand by the party State women’s wing that Ms. Karandlaje should be honoured with a ministerial berth as she is the lone woman MP-elect from the State from the BJP and had efficiently executed whatever responsibilities she was given. He had expressed confidence that the party central leadership would suitably reward her.

He had also announced that he would meet the party central leaders in New Delhi ahead of the swearing-in ceremony to convey this.

Though Mr. Yeddyurappa has been camping in New Delhi since Wednesday, Ms. Karandlaje’s name did not figure on the list of Ministers. There were reports that Mr. Yeddyurappa had also recommended the name of P.C. Gaddigoudar, which was also not considered.

This is being interpreted in State political circles as an indication that the central leadership may not rely much on the views of State leaders, including Mr. Yeddyurappa, when it comes to making crucial decisions. It may be noted that on an earlier occasion too, the central leadership had not accepted the recommendation by the party State unit with respect to candidates for two Lok Sabha seats, including Bengaluru South.

Meanwhile, leaders close to Mr. Yeddyurappa argue that it is not uncommon to ignore the recommendation regarding ministerial berth by State units as the central leadership would be looking at the ministerial posts from a holistic view. They insist that Ms. Karandlaje may still have chances when the ministry is expanded.