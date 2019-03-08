‘Yeddyurappa will become CM again’

Sri Umeshwar Swami of Hooli Sambaiah Mutt in Saundatti predicted on Thursday that the former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa would become the Chief Minister of the State again.

He blessed the leader who met him at his mutt in Saundatti and said that the BJP leader was a devotee of the mutt for 40 years now.

Later, Mr. Yeddyurappa told presspersons that the BJP hoped to win 22 out of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the State.

“We are organising rallies across the State. The rally in Belagavi will be on March 10,” the BJP State president said.

He accused the Congress-Janata Dal(S) alliance of betraying the trust of the people. Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy is not doing even one thing that is aimed at people’s welfare. “He is just pulling on,” he added.

More than 20 Congress MLA s are saying that Siddaramaiah is their Chief Minister and not Mr. Kumaraswamy. Such contradictions will destroy the coalition partners, he said.