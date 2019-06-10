Yeddyurappa urged to take upwater release issue with Fadnavis

Kannada organisations have urged BJP State president and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly B.S. Yeddyurappa to use his good offices to ensure that Maharashtra released water to the parched North Karnataka region.

In a letter, the coordination committee of Kannada organisations in the district has urged the former Chief Minister to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and request him to release Krishna water from the Koyna dam.

“We are very happy that Mr. Yeddyurappa and other BJP leaders are touring drought-hit districts in the State. This will enable them to express solidarity with farmers, study the conditions on the ground and evaluate the drought relief programmes of the State government. These leaders could raise their voice about the problems of rural residents and farmers.

“Due to his seniority and experience in public life, Mr. Yeddyurappa will also be able to speak to officers and learn first-hand about the effectiveness of government programmes. However, apart from this, we want you [Mr. Yeddyurappa] to help the northern districts of Belagavi, Bagalkot and Vijayapura. We request you to talk to your party colleague in Maharashtra, Mr. Fadnavis, and convince him of the need to release water from Koyna dam,” the letter said. “The State government has clarified that it is willing to sign a ‘water-for-water’ agreement with Maharashtra as desired by it. But the neighbouring State has not responded positively. Farmers dependent on the Krishna are suffering badly. Any delay in releasing water would lead to large-scale destruction of crops,” it said.

“A group of BJP leaders, led by Rajya Sabha member Prabhakar Kore, has met the Maharashtra Chief Minister. Some Congress MLAs have also met Maharashtra Ministers. But there has been no action. We request you to take the lead and meet Mr. Fadnavis as soon as possible. The people have voted the BJP in large numbers. The party should try to fulfil their demands,” the letter said.

Committee convenor Ashok Chandargi and others have signed the letter.