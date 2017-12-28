Yeddyurappa says bandhis a Congress conspiracy

The bandh call given over the Mahadayi issue is a conspiracy of All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and very soon a befitting reply would be given to them, the former Chief Minister and BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa has said.

Speaking after inaugurating a Parivartana Yatra rally at Honnalli town in Davangere district on Wednesday, he said that shortly a core committee meeting of the party would be convened to discuss a strategy to launch the Mahadayi agitation under the leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and more than one lakh people would take part in the agitation.

Amicable solution

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parikkar wants an amicable solution to the Mahadayi issue, so he had written a letter to me. But Mr. Siddaramaiah and his Cabinet colleagues are misguiding the people to gain political mileage.

Mr. Siddaramaiah is indulging in “very cheap” politics to remain in power by misguiding the people. But the people are aware of facts and they would teach the Congress a befitting lesson in the coming Assembly elections, he added.