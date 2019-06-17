Yeddyurappa justifies his refusal to meet CM over JSW land issue

BJP leader B.S. Yeddyurappa on Monday justified his decision of ignoring Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s offer on holding talks over the sale of land to JSW Steel.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Monday, Mr. Yeddyurappa said the Chief Minister was aware about the BJP’s agitation a week before it was staged. “Couldn’t he have invited us for talks then?”, the BJP leader questioned.

The invitation for talks came after the BJP concluded its overnight protest and was about to begin its march to the Chief Minister’s home office to lay siege.

He found fault with Mr. Kumaraswamy for sending the invitation for talks at such a late juncture and later blaming the BJP for not cooperating with the government.

Reacting to Mr. Kumaraswamy’s allegation that the BJP was interested only in “politics” and “cheap publicity”, Mr. Yeddyurappa said there was no need for him to indulge in politics in issues like JSW.

Grama Vaastavya

Terming Mr. Kumaraswamy’s grama vaastavya or village stay as a “political stunt”, Mr. Yeddyurappa said more than 80% of the villages in the State were suffering from drinking water scarcity.

The Chief Minister should pay attention to tackling the situation arising out of drought instead of resorting to gimmicks like grama vaastavya, he said while asking Mr. Kumaraswamy to monitor the work being carried out by officials to handle the drought.