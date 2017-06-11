Yeddyurappa has breakfast at Dalit BJP leader’s house

Senior BJP leader B.S. Yeddyurappa on Sunday had a late breakfast at the house of a Dalit party leader in Mysuru.

The menu for breakfast at Narasimha Murthy’s house in Kuri Mandi in Kesara included ragi rotti, uppittu and chutney. The former Chief Minister was joined by party leaders Pratap Simha, MP, V. Srinivas Prasad and M. Shivanna, former Ministers.

It may be mentioned here that Mr. Yeddyurappa had drawn flak from various quarters last month when he and other BJP leaders ate food ordered from a hotel instead of eating the meal prepared at a Dalit’s house in Chitradurga.

Earlier, the BJP leader, who arrived in Mysuru about two hours behind schedule, kicked off his Janasamparka Abhiyana in Mysuru district by garlanding the statue of B.R. Ambedkar at FTS Circle.

After having breakfast at the house of Mr. Murthy, who is BJP’s general secretary for Narasimharaja Assembly segment, Mr. Yeddurappa addressed a gathering in the same Dalit colony. He criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for failing to visit a Dalit’s house even once in the last four years. “Instead, he (Siddaramaiah) is unnecessarily criticising me”, Mr Yeddyurappa said. He told the gathering that the Congress has historically neglected Dalits.

Though his schedule had listed an interaction programme with the Dalits at the venue, Mr Yeddyurappa left after concluding his address.