Yeddyurappa demands NIA probe into Mesta death

State President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) B.S. Yeddyurappa has demanded a National Investigating Agency (NIA) probe into the alleged murder of Paresh Mesta in Honnavar of Uttar Kannada district.

He was talking to presspersons in Yadgir before leaving for Surpur as part of the party’s Parivartana Yatra. He directly attacked the Congress leaders for increasing crimes, particularly killings of Hindu activists, and linked them with the incident. “No doubt, the Congress has backed such incidents,” he said. When asked about the autopsy report in the Mesta murder case, Mr. Yeddyurappa said that the Congress was indulging officials to produce “favourable reports”.

Mr. Yeddyurappa also criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for holding achievement rallies by using public money. “Though he (Mr. Siddaramaiah) did not fulfil the promises he had made, he was misleading the people by holding such rallies,” Mr. Yeddyurappa said.

C.T. Ravi, MLA, alleged that withdrawing cases filed against SDPI and PFI members had led to the killings of Hindu activists in coastal Karnataka.