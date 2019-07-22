Karnataka

Yeddyurappa confident of Kumaraswamy losing trust vote

BJP State president addressing a meeting of party’s legislators in Bengaluru on Sunday.

BJP State president addressing a meeting of party’s legislators in Bengaluru on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

more-in

BJP unsure of the confidence motion being put to vote today

Leader of the Opposition and BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa on Sunday expressed confidence that Monday would be the last day of H.D. Kumaraswamy as Chief Minister. “The [JD-S and Congress] legislature party leaders Mr. Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah [respectively] and Assembly Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar have promised us that the confidence motion will be put to vote on Monday. I hope they will standby their word. The government will be defeated on the floor of the House,” he said.

The BJP held its legislature party meeting on Sunday evening at the resort where the MLAs are camping, on the outskirts of the city.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Karnataka
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 1, 2020 6:24:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/yeddyurappa-confident-of-kumaraswamy-losing-trust-vote/article28629674.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY