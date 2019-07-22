Yeddyurappa confident of Kumaraswamy losing trust vote

Leader of the Opposition and BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa on Sunday expressed confidence that Monday would be the last day of H.D. Kumaraswamy as Chief Minister. “The [JD-S and Congress] legislature party leaders Mr. Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah [respectively] and Assembly Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar have promised us that the confidence motion will be put to vote on Monday. I hope they will standby their word. The government will be defeated on the floor of the House,” he said.
The BJP held its legislature party meeting on Sunday evening at the resort where the MLAs are camping, on the outskirts of the city.
