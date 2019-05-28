Yeddyurappa bats for ministerial berth for Shobha

Batting for a ministerial position at the Centre for MP Shobha Karandlaje, BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa on Tuesday said he would convey a similar wish of the State Mahila Morcha to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah.

Addressing members of the BJP Mahila Morcha at a programme where Ms. Karandlaje was felicitated, Mr. Yeddyurappa hailed Ms. Karandlaje as a popular leader. He said she had worked effectively as a Minister when she handled the portfolios of Energy and RDPR.

She was actually reluctant to contest the Lok Sabha polls this time. But obliged after the party forced her to do so, he said.

Referring to the perceived political instability in the State, he said he would welcome Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy dissolving the Assembly. “We are confident of winning 150 to 160 seats in the 224-member Assembly,” he maintained.

Ridiculing the ruling coalition partners for their efforts to maintain unity, he said no one including himself believed that they would remain united. Stating that the BJP would function as an effective Opposition, he said the party would make an “ appropriate decision at the right time” with respect to state politics.

He also opposed the decision by the State Cabinet to sell 3,600 acres of land to JSW Steel in Sandur of Ballari district. Instead of selling, the government could have handed over the land on lease basis, he argued and warned of an agitation if the decision was not revoked.

He announced that the BJP would hold a meeting of the MPs, legislators and State officer bearers in Bengaluru on June 5. The newly elected MPs of the party would be felicitated on the occasion, he said.