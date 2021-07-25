Yeddiyurappa to be replaced? Message from high command by evening, says Karnataka CM

Belagavi

25 July 2021 12:09 IST

When asked about the possibility of a Dalit CM, Mr. Yeddiyurappa said that the high command would make that decision and not him.

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yeddiyurappa hinted at an official communication on the rumors of his replacement when asked by medial persons at Belagavi. He was in the district on Sunday to inspect the flood-hit areas, after having arrived in a special flight at Sambra airport.

A message about whether he will be asked to step down as CM is expected to come from the BJP high command on July 25, a day before the 78-year-old leader completes two years in office.

Asked if he was satisfied with his tenure as the CM, he said, “if you people (the media) is happy, then I am happy.”

About the possibility of him demitting office by Monday (July 26, 2021), he said he would follow the high command’s instructions. “The message from the party high command will be received by evening. You and I will know it,” he said.

In response to a query on the planned protest by some Lingayat seers against his possible removal by the party high command, Mr. Yeddiyurappa said that such an event was unnecessary.

“There is no need for such meetings and protests. I have full confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J.P. Nadda. Let us see what they say,” he said.

Addressing queries about the alleged involvement of Shashikala Jolle, Minister for Women and Child Welfare, in the irregularities in the procurement of eggs for Anganwadis, he said he would react after getting more details.

The CM will visit flood hit areas and care centres in Sankeshwar, Gokak and Chikkodi region. He is also scheduled to hold a meeting with officials in the Deputy Commissioner's office by afternoon before leaving for Bengaluru in the evening.

Deputy CMs Govind Karjol and Lakshman Savadi, Revenue Minister R. Ashok and others accompanied him.