Yeddiyurappa demands apology from Rahul Gandhi

State BJP President B. S. Yeddiyurappa, while refuting the charge levelled against him by Congess chief Rahul Gandhi as false and baseless, has demanded an apology from him if he failed to prove the charge.

"Rahul Gandhi accusing me of giving around ₹1,800 crores to several senior BJP leaders, including L. K. Advani, Arun Jaitley, relying on a false information, does not suit the post he holds", Mr .Yeddiyurappa said while talking to press persons here on Tuesday.

"If Mr. Rahul proves the charge I will retire from active politics. If he doesn't then he should tender an apology in public", he said.

He also criticised Mr. Gandhi of giving false assurances to people on waiving off farm loan. According to him the coalition government in the State, which had announced to waive off farm loans to the tune of ₹46000 crore, has failed even after nine months in office.

"In a span of five years the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has increased because of his good administration, that helped development of the country and welfare of people and we are confident of winning over 300 seats across the country including 22 in Karnataka", he said.