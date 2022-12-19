Year-long ‘Youth for governance’ fellowship initiative ends in Mysuru

December 19, 2022 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - MYSURU

The year-long Youth for Governance Fellowship (Y4G) in Mysuru, a fellowship program conducted by Grassroots Research and Advocacy Movement (GRAAM) in association with Participatory Research in Asia (PRIA), and Hanns Seidel Foundation (HSF) to increase youth participation in governance and encourage youth to be agents of change, concluded on Monday.

The valedictory program was conducted at the JSS Medical College, Mysuru with Dr. Shalini Rajneesh, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka, Department of Planning, Programme Monitoring and Statistics virtually addressing the youth as a keynote speaker. Dr. Basavaraju R Shreshta, Executive Director, GRAAM chaired the program. Dr. Praveen Kulkarni, Vice-Principal, JSS Medical College, Dr. Anil Bilimane, the faculty of JSS MPH, and Dr. Anushuman from PRIA were present.

Prior to the valedictory program, the Y4G fellows presented a research report with findings from four community-based participatory studies. These studies range from emotional awareness wellness in adolescent populations, zero waste management, the ecological impact of development on Chamundi hills, and the role of local communities in keeping the lakes of Mysuru alive and clean.

Addressing the youth, Dr. Shalini highlighted the findings from the recently approved Karnataka Youth Policy 2022 and stated that Karnataka comprised 30% of the youth population. She emphasised that the State has a huge youth force and that the future belonged to them. However, she shared her concern expressing whether the youth were ready for the future.

Talking about the program, Dr. Basavaraju R. Shreshta said that Y4G was envisioned as a platform for working towards the development of Mysuru. He noted that Mysuru is home to several educational institutions and suggested they all come together in achieving the city’s development and GRAAM would be happy to play the role of catalyst in this experiment.

He said the Civic Engagement Index of Youth is 0.228 in the country and Political Participation Index is only 0.35. As there is a saying, “We reap what we sow, and hence it is important for youth to be aware of democratic processes and take an active role”. He announced that the research works of the Y4G fellows would be documented and shared with the Mysuru City Corporation to see the research translating into actions.

Dr. Nagaraju, Chief Medical Officer of MCC, Mr. Ramesh Kikkeri, Sustainable Development Professional, Dr. Jyothi, Chairperson, MSW Department and Prof. Indira M., former Chairperson, Economics Department of University of Mysore, Dr. Sadashiva Murthy B.M., Professor and HoD, Environmental Engineering, Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering, Dr. Gangadhar, HoD, Dept. of Anthropology, UoM were the panelists to review the presentations.