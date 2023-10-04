Year-long programmes being planned to mark 50 years of Karnataka getting its name

October 04, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

To mark 50 years of Mysore state being named Karnataka, the government will hold year-long celebrations from November 1, 2023, till November 1, 2024, under the title “Hesarayitu Karnataka, Usiragali Kannada.” Among the plans are installing a statue of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari on the premises of Vidhana Soudha and erecting statue of former Chief Minister Devaraj Urs in Mysuru.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday held a meeting with the Departments of Kannada and Culture and Tourism to discuss the programmes to be held through the year. He suggested that the programmes should be designed with the aim to pass on the culture and language of the Karnataka to the youth. Minister for Kannada and Culture Shivaraj Tangadagi said that discussions will also be held with Kannada litterateurs to design a meaningful programme.

