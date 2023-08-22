HamberMenu
Year-long events being planned for celebrating golden jubilee of State’s renaming as Karnataka

August 22, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Kannada and Culture Shivaraj Tangadagi speaking at the Belagavi Division meeting of officials, writers and folk artistes in Dharwad on Tuesday.

Minister for Kannada and Culture Shivaraj Tangadagi speaking at the Belagavi Division meeting of officials, writers and folk artistes in Dharwad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Kannada and Culture Shivaraj Tangadagi on Tuesday said that the department will be celebrating the golden jubilee of the renaming of the State [as Karnataka] as a festival with year-long programmes being planned to celebrate of the spirit of Kannada and Kannadigas. There is no dearth of funds for the purpose, he added.

Addressing a press conference Dharwad after chairing a Belagavi Division review meeting of Kannada and Culture officials and litterateurs in Dharwad on Tuesday, the Minister said that Karnataka@50 is being celebrated under the theme, Hesarayitu Karnataka, Usiragali Kannada.

Already, the department has held two meetings, one in Bengaluru and the other in Dharwad, for eliciting public opinion on celebrating the golden jubilee. On August 28, a similar meeting will be held in Kalaburagi and on September 4, in Mysuru, he said.

“A comprehensive report on suggestions given by eminent personalities, writers and Kannada activists will be submitted to the Chief Minister on September 9 and subsequently, the programmes will be finalised. Events will be held across the State for a year starting November 1. A Kannada chariot will tour the State highlighting the unification of Karnataka and its glory,” the Minister said.

He said that 50 books will be published to commemorate the occasion and Kannada schools located in the border areas will be given a facelift.

Referring to the suggestion from writers from the region on the need to consider people who have worked tirelessly for the cause of Kannada to be recommended for the Padma award, he said that the government will consider it.

On the injustice to artistes and writers of North Karnataka in appointments to trusts and academies, the Minister admitted that regional imbalance continued to haunt several fields and promised to address the issue saying that being from North Karnataka, he will not allow it to continue further.

To a query on building memorials in honour of noted writers and musicians and converting their residences into museums, he said that plans are already being chalked out. And, the department has the requisite funds for the purpose, he said.

On the Prof. M.M. Kalburgi Trust, Mr. Tangadagi said that the Chief Minister has already announced setting up a trust in memory of the renowned researcher and has earmarked ₹1 crore for the trust. The inauguration of the trust will be held in Dharwad, he said.

