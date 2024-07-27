Year-long centenary tribute planned to celebrate late Kannada writer Niranjana

This year marks the birth centenary of playwright, novelist and freedom fighter Kulakunda Shiva Rao, better known as Niranjana. Born on July 26, 1924, Niranjana authored over 60 books in his lifetime.

Kriya Madhyama and Jana Shikshana Trust are planning a year-long celebration to mark the centenary, starting July 27.

Penning numerous books that explored the cultural, historical, and philosophical dimensions of India, Niranjana’s best known works includeVimochane, Chirasmarane and Mrityunjaya. He also served as the editor for the Kannada translation of Vishwa Katha Kosha, a collection of short stories from across the world translated into Kannada. In his early years he was drawn to Marxism and actively worked for the undivided Communist Party of India.

Speaking to The Hindu, activist and the founder of Kriya Madhyama Vimala Kalagar said, “We have decided to host events such as readings, discussions, reproducing many of his works, and celebrate him throughout the year. The first event will be the release of a collection of novels by Niranjana which is being published by I.B.H. Prakashana. The books that will be released in the first event are Mrityunjaya, Dhwani part 1 and 2, and Kanasu.“ The book launch is at Kuvempu Sabhangana, Chamarajapete, at 4 p.m.

