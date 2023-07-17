Year-long centenary birth anniversary celebrations of SUCI (C) founder to end on August 5

July 17, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Realising that the Communist Party of India (CPI) was not a genuine Communist party and it had failed to become the voice of a united working class, Comrade Shibdas Ghosh founded the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) in 1948, with ideologies based on the principles of Marxism-Leninism and committed to establishing a socialist society fighting for the rights of the working class and peasants, said SUCI (C) central politburo member K. Radhakrishna.

He was addressing the SUCI(C) workers from all the six districts during the valedictory ceremony of the birth centenary celebrations of SUCI (C) founder Shibdas Ghosh, in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

Mr. Radhakrishna said that the CPI was formed in 1920, and the party stayed united despite ideological differences among the leaders. The first major split came in 1964 when the party divided into two factions as CPI and CPI (Marxist) during the Sino-Indian war. In 1968, All India Coordination Committee of Communist Revolutionaries (AICCCR) was formed, and a year later, in 1969, AICCCR went ahead with the formation of a new party called CPI (Marxist-Leninist).

Highlighting the differences in the approach of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi in the freedom struggle, Mr. Radhakrishna said that Gandhi was opposed to any kind of violence towards the British, while Bose considered the idea of supporting the Japanese during the Second World War.

In 1943, Bose formed the Indian National Army and approached Russia, Germany and Japan, while Gandhi relied on indigenous methods such as Satyagraha.

H.V. Diwakar, SUCI(C ), Kalaburagi district president, said that the last leg of the year-long celebrations of the centenary birth anniversary of Comrade Shibdas Ghosh will be held at Kolkata on August 5.