Year-end excise revenue increases by 10.5%

A total of ₹974 crore worth of liquor was sold during the last week of 2021

The rise in sale of liquor in the last week of 2021 led to increase in collection of excise duty by 10.5% compared to the corresponding period in 2020. A total of ₹974 crore worth of liquor was sold during the period. The data released by the Excise Department on New Year’s eve shows that Indian Made Liquor (IML) sales saw an increase by 21.22 % and beer sales saw increase by 12.11% in the period between December 24 and 31 over the previous year.

As much as 17.14 lakh carton boxes of IML were sold this year as against 14.14 lakh carton boxes sold last year. In terms of beer, 10.09 lakh carton boxes were sold this year as against 9 lakh carton boxes sold last year.

In terms of sale volume, ₹974.58 crore worth of liquor was sold in the last week of this year when compared to ₹844.59 crore worth of liquor sold last year, a growth of 15.39%. Similarly, the excise duty collection went up from ₹519.21 crore to ₹573.75 crore this year, a growth by 10.5%.