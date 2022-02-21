Yatri Nivas at Srisailam to be renovated

Minister for Muzrai, Haj and Wakf Board Shashikala Jolle informed the Legislative Assembly that the Government was considering a proposal to renovate two of State’s Yatri Nivas buildings at Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh for the benefit of devotees visiting the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple. In a reply to Basavaraja B. Mathimada, Ms. Jolle said the Yatri Nivas buildings would be renovated at a cost of ₹3 crore. The Director of the Nirmithi Kendra, Raichur, has submitted the proposal seeking release of funds for renovation of two buildings which were in dilapidated conditions. There are 16 rooms in one building and eight rooms and a dining hall in another building. The Government was aware that both buildings were not maintained properly, the Minister said. A large number of devotees from North Karnataka districts visit the temple. The Minister said efforts would be made to make available more funds in the next year’s Budget for construction of a new Yatri Nivas on the temple premises at Srisailam. On the possession of four acres granted by the Andhra Pradesh Government to Karnataka for construction of Yatri Nivas, the Minister said preparations were being made to take possession of the land.