Yatra trying to launch ‘failed missile’: CM

Karnataka Raichur 11-10-2022 Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai addressing at Jana Sankalpa Yatra in Gillesuguru village in Raichur district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday ridiculed the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra and Rahul Gandhi who is leading it, calling it “an attempt to launch a failed missile.”

Speaking in Bengaluru, Mr. Bommai said that Mr. Gandhi is being relaunched through the yatra, but the exercise is meaningless, when India is growing as a strong nation. “The country has been marching ahead as a united India. The question of fixing it does not arise. India is united, and it is making rapid progress on the international level,” he said.