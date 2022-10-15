Yatra not for making anyone PM or CM: Shivakumar

The Hindu Bureau BALLARI
October 15, 2022 21:17 IST

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar, a contender for the post of Chief Minister if Congress assumes power and said to be facing stiff competition from Siddaramaiah camp, appeared keen to assert that the yatra is not aimed at the next elections or deciding who is the Chief Ministerial candidate.

“Bharat Jodo Yatra is not for making Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister of India. It is not for making Mallikarjun Kharge the Chief Minister of Karnataka. It is not for making Siddaramaiah the Chief Minister of Karnataka. Nor is it for making me the Chief Minister. It is for uniting the people of the country,” he asserted.

