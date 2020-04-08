Karnataka

Yatnal’s tweet criticised

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has posted a tweet against members of Tabligh Jamaat which is in the news over COVID-19 outbreak.

In the tweet posted in Kannada, Mr. Yatnal says ‘A legal warning should be given to those religious fanatics and those supporting inhuman religious and political leaders and not to patriotic groups. Give last warning to Jabligh jehadis. If they fail to cooperate, then shoot them. If you find this post instigating, then take any action against me”.

Mr. Yatnal has done so even after Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa has told people not to target an entire community for the mistake of some people.

Yasin Jawali, BJP’s Minority Wing leader, has criticised the tweet, stating that it is aimed at defaming and undermining the statement of Mr. Yediyurappa.

In a statement here, Mr. Jawali has demanded action against Mr. Yatnal for trying to create communal divide in society.

Printable version | Apr 8, 2020 3:38:53 PM

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

