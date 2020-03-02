Yatnal’s remarks against Doreswamy create ruckus in Assembly

Bengaluru

02 March 2020

The issue of BJP MLA and former Union Minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal describing centenarian freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy as a “fake freedom fighter and an agent of Pakistan” created a ruckus in the Legislative Assembly on Monday with the Opposition Congress and Janata Dal(S) members staging a dharna in the well of the House, seeking permission to discuss the issue.

The protest came in the way of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa replying to the debate on motion of thanks to the address by Governor Vajubai R. Vala to the joint session of the Legislature. The Chief Minister had to restrict his reply to just 15 minutes as nothing could be heard in the din created by the Opposition members who shouted slogans.

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri had to adjourn the House for 30 minutes as the Opposition members refused to withdraw their protest.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah raised the issue of ‘derogatory’ remarks by Mr. Yatnal soon after the House paid tributes to three dignitaries who died recently.

But the Speaker made it clear that he would consider providing permission to Mr. Siddaramaiah to speak on the issue after completing the reply by the Chief Minister as listed in the day’s agenda. However, Mr. Siddaramaiah insisted that the Yatnal issue should be taken up before the Chief Minister’s reply as it was a serious matter that amounted to breach of Constitutional provisions.

“It is a matter that amounts to contempt of the House as a BJP MLA has insulted the veteran freedom fighter,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said and urged the Speaker to use his discretionary powers to allow him to raise the issue.

However, Law Minister J. C. Madhuswamy objected to this and appealed to the Speaker to stick to the agenda. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Kannada & Culture Minister C. T. Ravi endorsed his views.

Following their suggestions, the Speaker asked the Chief Minister to commence his reply to the House and Mr. Yediyurappa did so.

This angered the Opposition members who trooped into the well of the House and began their protest. They shouted slogans against those “violating Constitutional provisions.”