ADVERTISEMENT

Yatnal’s protest over waqf row is politically motivated, says CM

Published - November 07, 2024 09:31 pm IST - BALLARI

The Hindu Bureau

Responding to Vijayapura BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal’s agitation condemning Waqf Board for issuing notices to farmers, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that Mr. Yatnal’s protest is politically motivated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) has been set up to consider the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act. Mr. Yatnal’s protest over the issue is politically motivated. The visit of the JPC chairman to Vijayapura in this connection is also a political move,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said in his brief interaction with media representatives at Sandur in Ballari district on Thursday.

The Chief Minister added that he has already made it clear that notices issued to farmers, if any, will be withdrawn and no farmer will be displaced from his land.

“We have already said that the notices issued to farmers will be withdrawn. No farmer will be displaced from his land. When we clearly said that the correction of documents, if any, will also be cancelled, where is the problem?,” Mr. Siddaramaiah asked.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US