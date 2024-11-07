Yatnal’s protest over waqf row is politically motivated, says CM

Responding to Vijayapura BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal’s agitation condemning Waqf Board for issuing notices to farmers, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that Mr. Yatnal’s protest is politically motivated.

“The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) has been set up to consider the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act. Mr. Yatnal’s protest over the issue is politically motivated. The visit of the JPC chairman to Vijayapura in this connection is also a political move,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said in his brief interaction with media representatives at Sandur in Ballari district on Thursday.

The Chief Minister added that he has already made it clear that notices issued to farmers, if any, will be withdrawn and no farmer will be displaced from his land.

“We have already said that the notices issued to farmers will be withdrawn. No farmer will be displaced from his land. When we clearly said that the correction of documents, if any, will also be cancelled, where is the problem?,” Mr. Siddaramaiah asked.

