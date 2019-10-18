Yatnal’s open statements against leaders irk seniors

Is BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal turning out to be liability than an asset for the BJP? Several party insiders now feel that Mr. Yatnal has become a bane rather than a boon to the party with his open statements against his own party leaders in the guise of seeking funds for flood victims.

While many among the party leaders do not want to raise the matter in public, the former BJP MLA and bete noire of Mr. Yatnal, Appu Pattanshetty openly criticised him the other day saying that he will expose Mr. Yatnal’s “hypocrisy.”

Recently, the former Union Minister and MP Ramesh Jigajinagi too expressed his anguish over Mr. Yatnal speaking against the party leaders in the name of seeking funds for flood victims.

According to reliable sources, many leaders are waiting for the right opportunity to raise their voice against Mr. Yatnal in the party forum.

“The party high command is too aware of Mr. Yatnal’s actions. But as loyalists of the party, we will communicate our feelings. Or else, it will send a message that other leaders too concur with Mr. Yatnal’s statements,” said a senior functionary.

He said that after raising issues of Hindutva for his political gains, Mr. Yatnal is now harping on the issue of Lingayat as he believes that the issue has political relevance and could help him become a Lingayat leader.

Some in the party believe that raising the flood relief issue was only to pitch himself as a Lingayat leader after Mr. Yediyurappa.

However, Mr. Yatnal seems to be unperturbed by the bickering within the party. He has even clarified that he has nothing to lose even if he is expelled from the party. For the record, Mr. Yatnal was once expelled from the BJP but subsequently welcomed back.