Yatnal’s allegations termed baseless

December 06, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Terming former Union Minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s statement about persons having links with ISIS sharing the dais with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Hubballi recently as baseless, the head of Dargah Hazarat Badsha Peeran Sayed Tajuddin Quadri has urged the government to order an inquiry.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday, Sayed Tajuddin Quadri said that Mr. Yatnal might have made the statement for some reason. “Let them hold inquiry and truth will come out,” he said.

Mr. Quadri presided over the Muslim religious conference held in Hubballi on Monday. He said that there should be a thorough inquiry on who all had links with the terrorist organisation. “Let the police inquire about all those who had taken part in the programme in Hubballi. We will cooperate with inquiry. We are born here and will die here. We never support anyone indulging in terror activities. With so much security by police and strong intelligence network, the possibility of such people participating in the programme with Chief Minister is not possible, but we will provide details about all who participated in the event,” he said.

Meanwhile, former Minister A.M. Hindasageri who was part of the South India level conference of Muslim religious heads, said that Mr. Basanagaouda Patil spoke like a lunatic and there was no truth in his allegation.

“Mr. Patil is known for making inflammatory speeches and speaking against his own partymen in a disrespectful manner. Let him do politics but should not speak in such a manner with regard to a religious conference. It was religious programme where in people from different faiths participated and such programmes should be encouraged,” he said.

