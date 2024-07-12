Yatnal writes to Centre seeking Doppler Weather Radar in Vijayapura

After Union Minister of State and Bengaluru North MP Shobha Karandlaje wrote to Union Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh seeking installation of a Doppler Weather Radar for Bengaluru, another BJP legislator has made a similar demand before the Science and Technology Ministry.

BJP Vijayapura MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal recently wrote to Dr. Singh requesting the installation of a Doppler Weather Radar in Vijayapura.

He said that this radar will cover North Karnataka and parts of Goa, Maharashtra, and Telangana.

“Following Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje’s request for a Doppler Weather Radar in Bengaluru North, I reached out to the Union Minister for Science and Technology, requesting the installation of a Doppler Weather Radar in Vijayapura,” he said.

“This Doppler Radar will cover North Karnataka and parts of Goa, Maharashtra and Telangana. Despite Karnataka being a hub of science and technology, the State lacks a Doppler Weather Radar to predict weather conditions and changes. I will follow up with the Ministry,” he posted on X (formerly Twiter).

Dr. Singh, meanwhile, acknowledged that he has received the letter. Installation of a Doppler Weather Radar is expected to enhance the accuracy of weather forecasts, thereby providing early warning of severe weather conditions such as thunderstorms, heavy rain and cyclones.