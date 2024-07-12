GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Yatnal writes to Centre seeking Doppler Weather Radar in Vijayapura

Published - July 12, 2024 09:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Basangouda Patil Yatnal is the BJP Vijayapura MLA

Basangouda Patil Yatnal is the BJP Vijayapura MLA | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

After Union Minister of State and Bengaluru North MP Shobha Karandlaje wrote to Union Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh seeking installation of a Doppler Weather Radar for Bengaluru, another BJP legislator has made a similar demand before the Science and Technology Ministry.

BJP Vijayapura MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal recently wrote to Dr. Singh requesting the installation of a Doppler Weather Radar in Vijayapura.

He said that this radar will cover North Karnataka and parts of Goa, Maharashtra, and Telangana.

“Following Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje’s request for a Doppler Weather Radar in Bengaluru North, I reached out to the Union Minister for Science and Technology, requesting the installation of a Doppler Weather Radar in Vijayapura,” he said.

“This Doppler Radar will cover North Karnataka and parts of Goa, Maharashtra and Telangana. Despite Karnataka being a hub of science and technology, the State lacks a Doppler Weather Radar to predict weather conditions and changes. I will follow up with the Ministry,” he posted on X (formerly Twiter).

Dr. Singh, meanwhile, acknowledged that he has received the letter. Installation of a Doppler Weather Radar is expected to enhance the accuracy of weather forecasts, thereby providing early warning of severe weather conditions such as thunderstorms, heavy rain and cyclones.

