Yatnal warns Bommai on tour with Yediyurappa

Attacking Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for the delay in according reservation under 2A category for Lingayat Panchamasali community, BJP leader and former Union Minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has said that the BJP would bite the dust in Karnataka if Mr. Bommai toured the State along with B.S. Yediyurappa as the former Chief Minister had failed to fulfil the community’s demand.

Addressing a mega convention of Lingayat Panchamasali community at Kalloli village in Mudalagi taluk of Belagavi district on Friday, Mr. Yatnal sought to know if Mr. Yediyurappa was not anti-Panchamasali, why he did not include the community under 2A category.

Referring to his meeting with Mr. Bommai, Mr. Yatnal said: “Mr. Bommai sent everyone out and then told me that he would make me Minister if I remained calm. I told him that it was of no use as only six months were left [for the term of the present Assembly to end]. I requested him give 2A reservation to the community within the six months”.

Thanking the members of the community in Arabhavi constituency for supporting the cause in large numbers, he said that if all the members of the community got united, then it would be a difficult situation for the government.

Mr. Yatnal also made a veiled attack on Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, also from the Panchamasali community, by referring to his plan on establishing an international airport at Kittur and asking him to instead develop the existing airports in Hubballi and Belagavi.

Seer of Lingayat Panchamasali Peetha of Kudalasangama, Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami said that by not fulfilling his promise on 2A reservation, Mr. Yediyurappa had lost his place in the hearts of Panchamasali members. “Mr. Bommai had promised to give the reservation, but has broken his promise four times already. He should convene an all-party meeting and announce the decision on 2A reservation. Otherwise, community members will lay seize to the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru,” he warned.

The former Minister Vinay Kulkarni said that while the demand for inclusion under 2A category was long pending, now the community had got the leadership in the form of the seer. “Those who kept saying that the community will not get reservation are now feeling the heat of the protest by the community. If the reservation is not given, the community will take its decision in the next Assembly elections,” he said.

Rajya Sabha member Iranna Kadadi referred to the soft nature of the community members, which had maintained good rapport with every other community, and said the community had already proven what it could do with unity in the Council elections.

The former MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar asked the community members to contest the next Assembly elections and not to be afraid of anyone. The former Minister A.B. Patil, MLC Channaraj Hattiholi, Shashikanth Patil, and others were present.