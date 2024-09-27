ADVERTISEMENT

Yatnal tells Siddamaraiah to resign to ensure free and fair investigation in MUDA scam

Published - September 27, 2024 08:57 pm IST - Belagavi

‘If there has been a conspiracy, it is by those leaders within the Congress who want to unseat Siddaramaiah and become the Chief Minister’

The Hindu Bureau

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has blamed leaders within the Congress for the Chief Minister’s troubles and said that it is inevitable for Siddaramaiah to resign to allow the Lokayukta officers to work in a free and fair manner. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah saying that it will ensure free and fair investigation in the MUDA scam in which an FIR has been filed by the Lokayukta against Mr. Siddaramaiah based on a court direction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters in Bailhongal on Friday, Mr. Yatnal said that he felt it is inevitable for the Chief Minister to resign to allow the Lokayukta officers to work in a free and fair manner.

“I appeal to Mr. Siddaramaiah to move out honourably. He can come back and occupy the post of the Chief Minister if he is proved innocent. He should not cling on to the post,” he said.

He denied an allegation that the BJP is playing politics by falsely blaming Mr. Siddaramaiah of wrongdoing. “If there has been a conspiracy, it is by those leaders within the Congress. There are many in the Congress who want to unseat Mr. Siddaramaiah so that they can become the Chief Minister. I am convinced of it,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US