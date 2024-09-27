GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Yatnal tells Siddamaraiah to resign to ensure free and fair investigation in MUDA scam

‘If there has been a conspiracy, it is by those leaders within the Congress who want to unseat Siddaramaiah and become the Chief Minister’

Published - September 27, 2024 08:57 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has blamed leaders within the Congress for the Chief Minister’s troubles and said that it is inevitable for Siddaramaiah to resign to allow the Lokayukta officers to work in a free and fair manner.

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has blamed leaders within the Congress for the Chief Minister’s troubles and said that it is inevitable for Siddaramaiah to resign to allow the Lokayukta officers to work in a free and fair manner. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah saying that it will ensure free and fair investigation in the MUDA scam in which an FIR has been filed by the Lokayukta against Mr. Siddaramaiah based on a court direction.

Speaking to reporters in Bailhongal on Friday, Mr. Yatnal said that he felt it is inevitable for the Chief Minister to resign to allow the Lokayukta officers to work in a free and fair manner.

“I appeal to Mr. Siddaramaiah to move out honourably. He can come back and occupy the post of the Chief Minister if he is proved innocent. He should not cling on to the post,” he said.

He denied an allegation that the BJP is playing politics by falsely blaming Mr. Siddaramaiah of wrongdoing. “If there has been a conspiracy, it is by those leaders within the Congress. There are many in the Congress who want to unseat Mr. Siddaramaiah so that they can become the Chief Minister. I am convinced of it,” he said.

Published - September 27, 2024 08:57 pm IST

