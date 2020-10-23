Karnataka

Yatnal shares post seeking KSE’s expulsion

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, MLA and former Union Minister, shared a supporter’s social media post that asked why the BJP should not expel RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, who on Wednesday demanded Mr. Yatnal’s expulsion for criticising Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Mr. Yatnal shared the social media post by his follower Ankush Vashistha that said why Mr. Eshwarappa should not be expelled for organising, in the past, Rayanna Brigade that was seen as a threat to the BJP. The post said, “We know who has a loose tongue. You are asking for the expulsion of Mr. Yatnal. But you should be expelled from the party first. Have you forgotten the Rayanna Brigade?”

