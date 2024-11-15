Yatnal seeks evidence for CM’s claim of BJP’s offer to Cong. MLAs to topple govt.

BJP leader and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Friday sought evidence from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to support his claim that the BJP offered ₹50 crore to 50 Congress MLAs to topple his government in the State.

Fielding reporters queries in Mysuru, Mr. Yatnal said Congress leaders would demand evidence for his allegations. Now, it is their turn to provide evidence to support the Chief Minister’s allegation that BJP tried to bribe Congress MLAs to bring down the State government.

“Give any documentary proof in the form of either a video or an audio to show that BJP had contacted the Congress MLAs with the offer,” Mr. Yatnal said.

He pointed out that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was in a responsible position and such statements should not be made by persons in such posts.

With regard to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s statement that the government may extend the free bus travel scheme for women under Shakti to males, Mr. Yatnal said the existing guarantee schemes will also be closed soon.

The guarantee schemes were emptying the State government’s coffers, he said while claiming that the government did not have money to pay salaries to its staff.

Reacting to Chief Minister’s reported statement that “the people of the State will not spare the ones, who touched him,” Mr. Yatnal said Mr. Siddaramaiah’s statement was aimed at Mr. Shivakumar, who was trying to unseat him.

Mr. Yatnal, who visited Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hills in Mysuru on Friday, was accompanied by former Ministers Ramesh Jarkiholi and Kumar Bangarappa.

He said a team of BJP leaders will be taking out a State-wide jatha from Bidar to Chamarajanagar from November 25 to December 25 to create awareness about the Wakf issue.

Responding to questions from the media on the participation of State BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra, Mr. Yatnal said he was extending an invitation to him through the media to participate in the jatha.

