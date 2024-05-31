Yatnal seeks CBI probe into Valmiki Tribal Corporation scam involving ₹187 crore

Vijayapura MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal has called for CBI investigation of the corruption involving ₹187 crore in the Karnataka Maharishi Valmiki Scheduled Tribals Development Corporation following which an official committed suicide.

He demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Minister for Youth Empowerment, Sports Tribal Welfare B. Nagendra from the Cabinet.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Friday, Mr. Yatnal held Mr. Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and the Congress high command responsible for corruption in government.

He said that the Congress high command has used Karnataka as an ATM machine for funding the Assembly elections in Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

Deep-rooted corruption

He said that corruption is deep-rooted in the Congress and the Valmiki Corporation scam seems to be only the tip of the iceberg. Every department is demanding commission from contractors to clear their pending bills. So only the resignation of Mr. Nagendra will not help remove corruption from its roots, he said.

Recollecting how the Congress leaders blamed the BJP saying it was “40% government” when the BJP was in power in the State, he said that now Karnataka is reeling under 100% corruption under Congress governance, the legislator said.

‘Break silence’

He also questioned the silence of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge on the corruption in the Valmiki Corporation, as the funds meant for the welfare of Scheduled Castes have been swindled by his Cabinet colleague.

Mr. Priyank Kharge, who reacts to every issue, should break his silence and demand the resignation of Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Nagendra for the corruption in the development corporation, he added.

Development works

Development works in the State have come to a standstill in the last one year. The Siddaramaiah-led government has neither laid foundation stone nor inaugurated any single project in the one-year period, while it is projecting the implementation of the guarantee schemes as big development.

Replying to a question, Mr. Yatnal said that the MP (Prajwal Revanna), who is facing multiple allegations of sexual abuse, should have surrendered instead of fleeing the country. He also demanded that the State government arrest Mr. Prajwal Revanna’s driver and those who distributed pen drives.

Mr. Yatnal appealed to voters to support BJP candidate Amarnath Patil in the upcoming elections to the North-East Graduates Constituency of the Legislative Council to be held on Monday.

