Yatnal says restrictions targeting Hindus

BJP leader and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has said that he will defy restrictions against public celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi as they were unscientific and selectively targeting Hindus.

He announced in a meeting of officers that he will also not follow COVID-19 restrictions during the weekend curfew and night curfew.

“The Deputy commissioner and the Superintendent of Police are here. I am announcing that I will not follow the restrictions. What can you do? At the most, you can shoot me,” he said.

“I am ready to die. I will be happy that I died after gaining goodwill,” he said.

“I have also told the Chief Minister that such unscientific restrictions should not be imposed. He has agreed to my suggestion and told me that appropriate orders will be issued. I am sure that Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated without any hindrances,” Mr. Yatnal said.