Yatnal practising politics of hatred against minorities: CM

December 07, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Belagavi

BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal practises politics of hatred against minorities and continues to peddle lies to stir up hatred and provoke people, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in Belagavi on Thursday.

He was reacting to questions on allegations made by Mr. Yatnal that the Chief Minister had shared the dais with a Muslim cleric who had links with IS.

“He was an aspirant for the posts of BJP State president and Leader of the Opposition. Since he did not get any, he is making false allegations out of frustration,” he said.

“I participated in a programme in Hubballi where Moulana Syed Mohammad Tanveer Hashmi was present. We have had good relations with Mr. Hashmi for several years. If Mr. Yatnal is true to his word, he should prove the allegations. His party has been in power for 10 years, what were they doing then?” the Chief Minister asked.