Yatnal moves HC against Cabinet’s decision to withdraw consent given to CBI to probe against DKS

November 29, 2023 10:26 am | Updated 10:26 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, BJP MLA, on Tuesday moved the High Court of Karnataka alleging that the State Cabinet’s decision to withdraw the sanction/consent granted to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2019 to investigate ₹74.93-crore disproportionate assets case against Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is “aimed at interfering the pending judicial proceeding”.

The application was filed before a Division Bench which is hearing an appeal filed by Mr. Shivakumar, who had questioned the single judge’s April 2023 order upholding the legality of sanction/consent granted to the CBI on September 25, 2019. The application is posted for hearing on November 30 along with Mr. Shivakumar’s appeal. The apex court had recently asked the Division Bench to decide on the appeal in two weeks.

