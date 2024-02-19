GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Yatnal moots ‘my god, my money, and my right’ campaign

February 19, 2024 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Monday took exception to the alleged diversion of money donated to temples by devotees for other development works by the government and wondered if there was a need to launch “My God, my money and my right” campaign on the lines of “My tax – my right” campaign held by the Congress government in New Delhi.

Participating in a debate in the Assembly on motion of thanks to the Governor’s address to joint session of the State legislature, he demanded that the donation money from temples should be used for its own development or religious works. However, even the temple donation is now being used to fund guarantee programmes, he alleged.

He demanded that the Hindu temples should be “liberated” from regulations that provide for “diverting” their funds to other works.

Meanwhile, he demanded that the government should take over the wakfs properties in the State. There are 15 lakh acres of wakf property in the country, he said.

