Yatnal likens Yediyurappa to Shakuni of the Mahabharata

December 25, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal says the former Chief Minister makes statement that is convenient to him. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

“The former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is akin to the Shakuni character from the Mahabharata. He is cunning and shrewd. He makes statement that are convenient to him,” BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said in Vijayapura on Monday.

Mr. Yatnal told journalists that Mr. Yediyurappa complained against him to the BJP high command.

“He is denying it now and claiming that he will not complain against me. Mr. Yediyurappa thinks I am his political enemy. I am not. I am only speaking the truth. He has complained against me already, but the party high command is not acting against me. Just to save his face, he is saying he will not complain,” Mr. Yatnal said.

He said that except for the fact that his son B.Y. Vijayendra has been appointed as the party State unit president, the senior leadership is doing the exact opposite of what Mr. Yediyurappa has asked for.

