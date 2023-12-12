Yatnal launches veiled attack on BSY and son inside Assembly

December 12, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - BELAGAVI

Disgruntled BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Tuesday upped the ante by using the occasion of discussion on North Karnataka issues in the Legislative Assembly to launch a veiled attack at his political bête noire B.S. Yediyurappa and his son and party State president B.Y. Vijayendra.

Without taking the names of these leaders, Mr. Yatnal who has raised the issue of BJP not providing political representation to North Karnataka in the organisational and legislature posts, remarked, “Those who win maximum number of seats from North Karnataka become Chief Ministers. But after becoming Chief Ministers, they forget us. You enjoy butter and make us to drink only butter milk.”

He further said, “You people want all the posts like Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Leader of the Opposition for yourselves and want us to occupy Deputy Leader of the Opposition’s post?... You are enjoying by travelling in special flights. You get special flights even for your children. Are you from the families of Tatas or Birlas to travel in special flights?”

In a reference to media analysis about Mr. Vijayendra’s elevation as party State president, he said, “They say there will be revolution because of him. But the pet dog, which has been reared inside the house, cannot hunt.”

Describing himself as a “lone tusker that fights without anybody’s help”, he said those who obstructed him politically had lost the polls. He taunted them by remarking that politicians from North Karnataka could not match their Bengaluru counterparts in terms of monetary resources.

Like Kumbhakarna

Mr. Yatnal, who represents Vijayapura, concluded his speech with a warning that people of Vijayapura are like Kumbhakarnas (in deep slumber). But when they wake up they will be Bhajarangis (Anjaneya). Do not think that people of North Karnataka will continue to put up with political disparity. Give us our share.”

He even expressed dissatisfaction over the BJP resorting to dharna in the Assembly when the House was set to discuss issues related to North Karnataka and recalled that the then Prime Minister A.B. Vajpayee would express dissatisfaction over the party members habit of repeatedly resorting to dharna in the well of the House.