Yatnal garlands Ambedkar statue after some tension in Vijayapura

Some Dalit leaders make an effort to stop the BJP MLA from attending a function

April 14, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal tells those who tried to block his way that he has the greatest respect for Ambedkar and that he is not in favour of changing the Constitution. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Tension prevailed in Vijayapura during Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations on Sunday when some Dalit leaders tried to stop BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal from attending the function, saying those planning to change the Constitution have no right to attend celebrations related to Ambedkar who chaired the committee that drafted the Constitution.

Mr. Yatnal, however, said that he has the greatest respect for Dr. Ambedkar and the Constitution and that he is not in favour of changing the Constitution, though he was supporting the Union government’s efforts to amend it in order to improve its outcomes.

However, the leaders were not convinced and blocked his way. Finally, after intervention by some senior leaders, Mr. Yatnal was allowed to garland the statue of Dr. Ambedkar.

